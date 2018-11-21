One person died and five others were injured after a fiery car crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, the FDNY said.

Two pickup trucks and another car were engulfed in flames after the crash at about 7:15 a.m., fire officials said. The fire was put out about an hour later.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said. Five other people had minor injuries, he said.

The Manhattan-bound lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m. while the Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed. The city's Office of Emergency Management warned of extensive delays.