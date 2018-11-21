TODAY'S PAPER
Cars go up in flames after crash on Brooklyn Bridge, FDNY says

The fire closed all lanes of traffic on the bridge.

An auto wreck on the Brooklyn Bridge killed one person Wednesday and sparked a fire that engulfed three vehicles and cut off a key Manhattan river crossing at the start of the morning rush hour on one of the busiest travel days of the year. (Credit: WABC)

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
One person died and five others were injured after a fiery car crash on the Brooklyn Bridge Wednesday morning, the FDNY said. 

Two pickup trucks and another car were engulfed in flames after the crash at about 7:15 a.m., fire officials said. The fire was put out about an hour later. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, an FDNY spokesman said. Five other people had minor injuries, he said. 

The Manhattan-bound lanes were reopened by about 8:30 a.m. while the Brooklyn-bound lanes remain closed. The city's Office of Emergency Management warned of extensive delays.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

