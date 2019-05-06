TODAY'S PAPER
Girl dies after being found in burning car, LI man in custody, NYPD says

Her father, a Valley Stream resident, was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A 3-year-old girl died after being found in a burning car in Queens on Sunday night and her father, a Valley Stream resident, was taken into custody for questioning, police said.

The girl, Zoey Pereira, of Queens, died at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Jamaica, Queens, according to the NYPD.

Authorities were called about 9 p.m. to a car fire at 154th Street and Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens, the NYPD said. Officers and FDNY personnel found a 2008 Audi sedan on fire. They extinguished it and found Zoey inside.

Her father, 39, was found nearby with burns over his body, police said. He was taken into custody and transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in serious but stable condition. Police did not identify him.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

