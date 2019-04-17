Chanel Lewis, the Brooklyn man convicted of murder in the 2016 strangulation of jogger Karina Vetrano, and facing life in prison without parole, is scheduled for sentencing in a Queens courtroom Wednesday morning.

But proceedings could be delayed for State Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise to deal with legal motions by defense attorneys challenging the April 1 verdict, as well as a response by prosecutors, according to sources familiar with the case.

Lewis, 22, unemployed and described during the trial as a loner, was convicted of first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as sexual abuse, in the Aug. 2, 2016, killing of Vetrano as she jogged in Spring Creek Park, near her Howard Beach home. A vivacious speech pathologist, Vetrano, 30, was found in park weeds strangled and battered and with other injuries consistent with sexual abuse.

Lewis' first trial in November ended in a mistrial, with jurors deadlocked 7-5 in favor of conviction but unable to reach a unanimous decision. The retrial, with a different jury, resulted in a guilty verdict after five hours of deliberation. Lewis gave two confessions and his DNA matched that found on Vetrano’s body, authorities said.

One source, who didn’t want to be named, said attorneys for the Legal Aid Society defending Lewis are alleging there was a dispute during deliberations between two jurors on the 12-member panel. A spokesman for Legal Aid didn’t return a request for copies of the agency motion papers, but said they may release them Wednesday.

First-degree murder convictions are relatively rare in New York state, but court records show that from 2014 to 2018, a total of 81 defendants were convicted of the crime. The life without parole sentence has been meted out 26 times.

Legal Aid Society officials also sent a letter to some members of the City Council, complaining about DNA storage and collection practices of the NYPD and the city Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

The letter alleged that the NYPD “indiscriminately took DNA samples from more than 360 Black men in the Vetrano case.” Legal Aid also complained about the NYPD’s alleged general collection of DNA from youths in an unregulated database.

Testimony in the Vetrano case indicated cops collected 400 DNA samples, including from the slain woman's family, boyfriends and co-workers. Law enforcement officials who didn’t want to be named said that about two months after Vetrano's death, and after not finding any database hits for the unknown DNA found on her body, investigators asked Virginia-based Parabon-Nanolabs to analyze the crime scene DNA. That analysis determined that the unknown suspect was likely to be of African ancestry, the officials said. To determine ancestry, Parabon does a different genetic analysis than from done by the FBI or police.

After the Parabon analysis, investigators focused their inquiries on interviewing suspects arrested in two East New York precincts for various crimes. The arrestees consented to give DNA samples, or else cops took “abandoned” DNA left on cigarettes and coffee cups, the officials said, stressing there was no racial “dragnet,” as Legal Aid alleged. Still, none of the collected DNA matched the material found in the Vetrano case. Eventually, Lewis was arrested after an NYPD detective remembered that cops had stopped him in Howard Beach two months before Vetrano's death.

“DNA evidence is a science-based, unbiased truth mechanism,” NYPD spokesman Phil Walzak said in a statement. “ There are strenuous standard protocols that govern DNA collection, and the NYPD complies with all legal requirements surrounding the collection of DNA samples. “

In a statement, a spokesman for the medical examiner's office said: "We are committed to maintaining the integrity of the DNA in the City’s DNA database, including upholding strong standards for how it is submitted, analyzed, and stored."

The agency is accredited by the state to do DNA analysis.

Legal Aid also raised fears about “rapid DNA” testing, in which local police with special technology can do almost instantaneous DNA tests. But officials said the NYPD doesn’t do that kind of testing, although the medical examiner's office is exploring it. Rapid DNA technology is currently under discussion with the state Commission on Forensic Science and its DNA subcommittee, which require validation studies before Rapid DNA is used.