Police have arrested the 22-year-old man they say abandoned his ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old boy in front of a building in Harlem on Thursday.

After picking up the boy from day care, Antonio Staton put him outside a basement apartment on West 132nd Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, at about 10:35 a.m., police said. He placed a table and a shopping cart around the child to keep him from getting out.

Staton then threw away a diaper bag in a nearby garbage can and fled west on 132nd Street, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was in good health, police said.

Police arrested Staton and charged him with kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, the NYPD said on Sunday.