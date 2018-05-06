TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Man who abandoned ex-girlfriend's 1-year-old arrested, NYPD says

The 22-year-old man left the boy outside an apartment in Harlem, cops said.

Antonio Staton was arrested after he left a

Antonio Staton was arrested after he left a 1-year-old boy alone in Harlem on Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Police have arrested the 22-year-old man they say abandoned his ex-girlfriend’s 1-year-old boy in front of a building in Harlem on Thursday.

After picking up the boy from day care, Antonio Staton put him outside a basement apartment on West 132nd Street, near Frederick Douglass Boulevard, at about 10:35 a.m., police said. He placed a table and a shopping cart around the child to keep him from getting out.

Staton then threw away a diaper bag in a nearby garbage can and fled west on 132nd Street, police said.

The child was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was in good health, police said.

Police arrested Staton and charged him with kidnapping, reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, the NYPD said on Sunday.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

More news

Paul Daus, who is ineligible for the proposed Nassau looks at tax relief plan for homeowners
Thousands participated in the Long Island Marathon and Former mayor on own race: 'Looking good, Wayne'
The security presence at last year's Long Island These roads will be closed for the LI Marathon
Francis Ellis, 58, of Mineola, faces burglary and Man accused in drive-thru Taco Bell robbery try
Suffolk police pull over a caravan of Ferraris Traffic stoppers: Caravan of Ferrari drivers pulled over
Suffolk County police at scene of a crash Driver charged with DWI after crash, police say