FDNY: 1 dead, at least 5 injured in Manhattan crash

The fire department received reports of several pedestrians hit by a car at Canal and Forsyth streets around 6:50 p.m., according to a spokesman.

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
At least one person was killed and five others were injured when a car jumped a curb in lower Manhattan and struck several pedestrians, police and fire officials said.

The FDNY received reports of several pedestrians struck by a car at Canal and Forsyth streets, near the Manhattan Bridge, around 6:50 p.m., according to an agency spokesman. 

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The other five victims were taken to hospitals in unknown conditions.

The driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing, per the NYPD.

The NYPD warned of heavy delays in the area and urged drivers to avoid the area "until further notice."

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.

