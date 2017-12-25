TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 37° Good Afternoon
NewsNew York

Celebrating Christmas Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Thousands of worshipers filled St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhttan for Mass on Christmas Day 2017. John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, filled in for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who was out with the flu.

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Thousands of people packed St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

Deacon Shawn. Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A deacon celebrates Christmas Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan. 

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop filling in for Cardinal
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop filling in for Cardinal Dolan, who was out with the flu, during Christmas Mass.

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan.

John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop filling in for Cardinal
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, filling in for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who was sidelined with the flu.

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The cathedral choir celebrated the holy day by singing beloved songs such as “I Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.” 

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Dec. 25, 2017.

 

Monsignor Richard, Director of St. Patrick. Christmas mass
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

The Rev. Monsignor Robert T. Ritchie delivers the homily at Christmas Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Christmas mass at St. PatrickÕs Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Congregants light candles at Christmas Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

Christmas mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC,
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Dec. 25, 2017.

John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop filling in for Cardinal
Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York during Christmas Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan on Dec. 25, 2017.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Terrilyn Delnick, 64, of Franklin Square with her LIers answer: Best Christmas present I ever got
Republican Tom Lohmann DA investigator supported for vacant board seat
Centerport firefighters clear a tree from Route 25A Firefighters clear fallen tree on Route 25A
Bishop John Barres conducts Christmas Mass at St. Bishop cites Pope, helping others in Mass
The Nassau County Department of Assessment in Mineola. Data: Nassau STAR errors benefit school taxpayers
A pedestrian crossing North Ocean Avenue in North Cops: Woman, 70, hit, killed walking to church