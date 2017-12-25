Thousands of worshipers filled St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhttan for Mass on Christmas Day 2017. John O'Hara, Auxiliary Archbishop of the Archdiocese of New York, filled in for Cardinal Timothy Dolan, who was out with the flu.

The cathedral choir celebrated the holy day by singing beloved songs such as “I Come All Ye Faithful” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing.”

The Rev. Monsignor Robert T. Ritchie delivers the homily at Christmas Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral.

