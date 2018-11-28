Hundreds of thousands of spectators will brave frigid temperatures to kick off the holiday season at Rockefeller Center with the annual Christmas tree lighting Wednesday night.

The 72-foot-tall Norway spruce will be lit with more than 50,000 multicolored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star to top it off.

NBC’s "Today" show anchors Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Craig Melvin will host the ceremony. The show will feature performances from the Radio City Rockettes, Diana Ross, John Legend and others.

The tree, which had roots in upstate Wallkill was donated by New York City natives Lissette Gutierrez and her wife, Shirley Figueroa. The 75-year-old spruce, nicknamed Shelby, will be used to build homes for Habitat for Humanity after it is taken down.

“It really does feel like we’re giving an incredible gift, first to New York, and second to the families who will move into the Habitat homes,” Figueroa said in a statement.

She added, “The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is one of those symbols that brings people together. It’s something that everyone can enjoy.”

Almost a million people will have the opportunity to see the tree until Jan. 7. Entrance is first come, first served.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will also be in attendance at the lighting, which will take place at 9:33 p.m. It will be broadcast on NBC starting at 8 p.m.