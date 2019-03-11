The two suspects charged with murder in the death of NYPD Det. Brian Simonsen during an attempted robbery of a cellphone store in Queens last month were on a spree, holding up four other stores since late October, prosecutors said Monday.

Christopher Ransom and Jagger Freeman were arraigned in Queens Supreme Court in Kew Gardens on Monday for their alleged roles in the Feb. 12 friendly fire death of Simonsen, 42, a veteran police officer from Calverton. Simonsen's boss, Sgt. Matthew Gorman, 31, of Seaford, was shot once in the leg but survived.

Ransom, 27, of St. John's Place in Brooklyn, and Freeman, 25, of Jamaica, Queens, were charged in a 23-count indictment. Both men are charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, third- and fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Ransom is also charged with second-degree aggravated manslaughter. If convicted, both men face up to 50 years to life in prison.

"This was a tragic incident that should have never happened," Chief Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said in a statement. "The two defendants were allegedly on a robbery-spree — hitting cellphone stores — but this time the heist went awry and two veteran police officers were shot.

"One defendant allegedly served as a lookout and the other is accused of holding up the store workers with a fake handgun. The police, doing what they do every day without hesitation, responded to the scene. One of the defendants allegedly ran at and pointed his fake gun at the police and the responding officers fired."

Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder ordered both men held without bail. Ransom, who was shot eight times during the attempted robbery and is still hospitalized, was arraigned by video link while Freeman appeared in court. Both pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorneys for the two suspects did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Ransom's lawyer has previously said that his actions during the failed robbery were an attempt at suicide by cop.

Prosecutors on Monday revealed for the first time that Ransom and Freeman are alleged to have committed previous similar robberies.

Both were charged with robbing a T-Mobile store on Feb. 8 in St. Albans, Queens. Ransom was also separately indicted in the robbery of three other cellphone stores, all on Rockaway Boulevard in Queens, on Oct. 23, Oct. 28 and Jan. 19, 2019.

But it was the Feb. 12 attempted robbery of a cellphone store on 120th Street in Richmond Hill where tragedy struck.

Shortly after 6 p.m., Freeman looked through the store's windows and called Ransom, prosecutors said. Moments later, Ransom, wearing a dark hoodie over his head and a mask covering part of his face, entered the store holding a fake black pistol, prosecutors said.

Ransom ordered two store employees to remove cash from the registers and iPhones and cash from the back-room safes, prosecutors said. The employees took cash from the first safe and as they were emptying the second of iPhones, Ransom left and headed to the main part of the store, according to charging documents.

Simonsen and Gorman, in plain clothes working a few blocks away on an unrelated robbery pattern, heard a call over the police radio reporting a commercial armed robbery and responded to the scene along with other uniformed officers, according to NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill.

Ransom began to exit through the front door, pointing his fake gun at officers, who backtracked outside to take cover, court papers say. Within 11 seconds, police have said, police fired 42 rounds and Ransom, Simonsen and Gorman were shot.

Simonsen, a 19-year-veteran of the force who grew up in South Jamesport, was fatally shot in the torso, while Gorman was seriously wounded after being shot in the leg.

Freeman, who ran from the scene the moment gunfire erupted, was arrested Feb. 17.

Ransom and Freeman are due back in court May 15.