New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio entered the final week of the campaign season touting the support of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Bernie Sanders on Monday.

Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced his endorsement alongside the Democratic incumbent during a news conference Monday morning at Grand Central Station.

“The two most important criteria in endorsing a mayor are is crime down, are jobs up?” Schumer said. “He can answer both ‘yes’ resoundingly. I’m proud to endorse him.”

Schumer, the Senate minority leader, was initially slated to appear with de Blasio on Saturday, but the appearance was postponed after a former de Blasio campaign donor testified in federal court on Friday that he had donated more than $102,000 to the mayor’s failed bid to flip the State Senate to Democratic control in 2014.

De Blasio told reporters on Sunday that he could not recall whether he had a conversation with real estate developer turned felon Jona Rechnitz about making such a donation. On Monday, de Blasio continued to double down on his claims that Rechnitz was a “felon” and a “liar.”

Asked whether he was concerned by Rechnitz’s claims in court regarding de Blasio’s fundraising practices, Schumer repeated that his endorsement was based on de Blasio’s handling of crime and unemployment.

“The mayor’s done an outstanding job . . . he’s answered questions on those issues,” Schumer said.

Later in the morning, de Blasio greeted Sanders (I-Vt.) at Penn Station, where the two boarded a downtown A train to Fulton Street where they held a news conference regarding de Blasio’s proposed “millionaires tax” to fund transit upgrades.

Before entering the subway, de Blasio gave Sanders quick pointers on swiping his MTA MetroCard quickly to avoid getting stuck in the turnstile.

During last year’s New York Democratic primary, Sanders caught some flack for stating he thought tokens were still used to gain entry. His opponent Hillary Clinton also generated some scrutiny from straphangers last campaign season after she needed to swipe multiple times before making it through the turnstiles.

De Blasio and Sanders, both Brooklynites, chatted on the platform and took photos with commuters.

Aboard the train, commuters shouted “Feel the Bern” to Sanders and broke out into chants of “Lock Trump up.”

At Fulton Street Station, Sanders expressed support for de Blasio’s plan to tax the city’s top earners to pay for transit upgrades. The plan faces an uphill climb getting approved by the State Legislature, which has rejected de Blasio’s two previous attempts to impose a so-called millionaires tax to fund affordable housing and pre-K programs.

“This is the wealthiest country . . . and it is not a radical idea to say that when you ride on the subway, you should ride in comfort,” Sanders told reporters.

Sanders is also scheduled to headline a 7 p.m. campaign rally for de Blasio at Manhattan’s Terminal 5. De Blasio is running against Republican Nicole Malliotakis and a string of independent candidates ahead of the Nov. 7 election.