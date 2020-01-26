A Stony Brook University professor visiting family in Wuhan, China — the epicenter of a deadly coronavirus outbreak — is unable to return to the United States due to the Chinese government’s travel lockdown, Sen. Chuck Schumer said Sunday.

His office has been working to arrange a flight home for the professor, said Schumer (D-NY). He declined to provide the professor's name.

“We think he is fine right now but he wants to get out of there as quick as possible and we want to get him out of there as quick as possible,” the Senate Minority Leader said during a news conference in Manhattan.

So far, dozens of deaths in Wuhan, a city in China's Hubei province, have been attributed to the coronavirus. Three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in he U.S., Schumer said.

He called on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to declare coronavirus a public health emergency so the Centers for Disease Control can access up to $85 million combat the disease.

Schumer said the CDC cannot access money from the Infectious Disease Rapid Response Fund until HHS declares the disease that has afflicted nearly 2,000 people across China a public emergency.

He said the CDC has done a good job monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, but it will need more resources if the disease becomes widespread in the United States.

The money would be used for epidemiological purposes such as monitoring of cases, enhanced screening at airports and public awareness campaigns, the senator said.