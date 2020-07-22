TODAY'S PAPER
84° Good Morning
SEARCH
84° Good Morning
NewsNew York

NYPD in riot gear clear 'Occupy City Hall' camp

By The Associated Press
Print

Police in riot gear moved in early Wednesday to clear a month-long encampment of protesters and homeless people from a park near New York's City Hall.

A line of officers with helmets and shields entered City Hall Park shortly before 4 a.m. and forced the remaining people who were camped there out. At least seven people were arrested. Charges were pending.

The encampment in City Hall Park started last month forming following weeks of protests sparked by the May death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. The “Occupy City Hall” protest was part of a national “defund the police” movement seeking to redirect funds from policing to community needs like housing and education.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, had resisted calls to move the protesters out of the park that adjoins the historic building where he works.

Asked about it Tuesday, de Blasio cited “a balance we always strike between the right to protest and especially public safety.” He added, “That decision will be made by the NYPD as things emerge. We’re looking at the situation every day. But again, I think we look at the specific facts of what’s going on and then decisions will be made day by day."

De Blasio said Wednesday he'll resist any effort by President Donald Trump to send federal officers to New York as the president has done in Portland and has threatened to do in other cities. De Blasio said on MSNBC's “Morning Joe” that if Trump sends officers to the city, “We will be in court immediately and we will win."

By The Associated Press

More news

Assemblywoman Taylor Darling poses for a portrait outside Panel: Floyd, COVID-19 spur national quest for justice 
Hundreds of deer are thought to live in Village seeks to regulate installation of deer fences
Marty Bellew, commissioner of the Islip Department of Construction of Islip's new $9.1M animal shelter underway
File image of the Bethpage Water District's South Legislature to weigh bill to outlaw most uses of chemical degreaser 
The Suffolk County Legislature medallion hangs on the Suffolk vote for referendum on tapping county sewer fund
"Long Island Divided" earned multiple Press Club of 'Long Island Divided' wins top Press Club of Long Island award
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search