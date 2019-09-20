TODAY'S PAPER
67° Good Morning
SEARCH
67° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Lower Manhattan roads closed for Climate Strike NYC

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

If you're planning on driving into lower Manhattan for Friday's climate change rally, one word of advice: Don't.

In addition to the usual roadwork closures, officials said Broadway will be closed from north of City Hall Park at Duane Street south to the Battery for the protest.

The rally is taking place before the Climate Action Summit scheduled to take place Monday at the United Nations, as well as a related youth summit slated for Saturday in Manhattan.

The road closures Friday will be from 9 a.m to 7 p.m., as listed on the New York City Street Closures / Alternate Side Parking website. There are major additional closures starting next week related to the UN General Assembly, which Department of Transportation Commissioner Polly Trottenberg said results in "some of Manhattan's most congested days of the entire year."

As for Friday, officials said a massive turnout of students is expected at the rally. Students are expected to gather in Foley Square, then march down Broadway to Battery Park.

The street closures website said related closures include:

+ Thomas Paine Park;

+ Hamill Place and the triangle area across from the State Supreme Court Building Complex;

+ Reade Street from Lafayette Street to Broadway;

+ Ann Street from Broadway to Nassau Street;

+ Nassau Street / Broad Street from Ann Street to Beaver Street;

+ Broadway from Duane Street to Battery Park.

Officials note that several surrounding streets also are closed due to area construction and roadwork, as well as the nearby Feast of San Gennaro.

A full map of the closures can be found at the New York City Street Closures website http://gis.nyc.gov/streetclosure/.

The Global Youth Strike was sparked by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, who traveled to New York on what organizers called an emission-free sailboat. The movement began about a year ago, when Thunberg went on strike, by herself, outside Swedish Parliament.

Additional closures related to the UN General Assembly are slated for Monday through Sept. 30 and can be found on the New York City government websites.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
This Greenport building is listed for $1.289 million. Live and work at $1.289M LI building
Department of Health Services Commissioner Dr. James Tomarken Suffolk: West Nile virus found in 5 more mosquitoes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search