Friday’s global protest against climate change, aimed at transforming the economy, is expected to draw youth and adults to New York City, the demonstration’s premier location, from around the region.

Called “Climate Strike NYC,” the demonstration is timed to predate Monday’s United Nations Climate Action Summit 2019, which is intended to “spark the transformation that is urgently needed and propel action that will benefit everyone,” the UN’s website says.

In the city, public-school students are excused from class to attend — and organizers are encouraging others to cut class regardless of official permission.

Among the demands of Friday’s demonstration, according to its Eventbrite page: an end to the use of fossil fuels; the exclusion of "big polluters from decision-making spaces," as well as "reparations" from polluters by forcing them to pay “for climate damages and investing in a just transition to renewable energy" and "globally equitable climate solutions in the transition to a 100% renewable economy."

According to the NASA website: “Scientific evidence for warming of the climate system is unequivocal.”

The Eventbrite page invites students to “walk out of their classrooms and adults … out of their workplaces” for hours of marches, rallies and an interfaith prayer circle, around lower Manhattan — Trinity Church, Battery Park and Foley Square. The day will culminate with a speech by the Swedish youth activist Greta Thunberg, 16.

In New York City, where Mayor Bill de Blasio supports the protest, students with parental permission are being allowed to miss school.

Lorraine Deller, executive director for the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association, said she hadn’t heard about how the school districts on Long Island would handle student absences to attend Friday’s climate protests.