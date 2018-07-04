Police were able to grab a woman in a Rise and Resist T-shirt who had been climbing the Statue of Liberty on Independence Day, one of the busiest days for visits to the copper statue.

According to Jerry Willis, a spokesman for The National Park Service, just after 6:30 p.m.: "She seems to be laying down and two police officers seem to be on her right now. It;'s a matter of getting her down safely."

"It's made of granite, and there's creases and crevices," he said of the statue. "Only someone with some pretty decent climbing skills would have been able to pull this off. It's a very vertical surface, not one that most people would be able to scale," he said.

Sgt. Brendan Ryan, an NYPD spokesman, said just before police took the climber into custody: "The climb has ceased. She's currently resting on the foot of Lady Liberty."

Ryan said police were trying to talk to the woman, whose name was not released.

Earlier, authorities had evacuated about 4,500 people from Liberty Island, where the statue is 305 feet from the ground to the tip of her torch.

It was unclear whether the woman climber was affiliated with a group of protesters who had earlier unfurled a banner seeking the abolition of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

The "Abolish ICE" movement is growing, especially on the political left, in response to President Donald Trump's immigration law enforcement policy.

Jay Walker, a member of Rise and Resist, said the group knew nothing of the climber's plans.

“We are not aware she had this plan. We are all really concerned for her," he said. "We are hopeful that law enforcement doesn’t take any action against her, and we hope she doesn’t get hurt.”

He said he knows the woman, but not very well. He said she lives in New York.

“She is a member of the group; she has done actions with us before. She was part of the banner drop.”