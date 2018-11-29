TODAY'S PAPER
Columbia professor: Swastikas spray-painted outside office

By The Associated Press
Print

A Jewish professor at Columbia University's Teachers College says she's been targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Elizabeth Midlarsky told the Daily News she saw two swastikas and an anti-Semitic slur spray-painted on a wall outside her office when she arrived at work Wednesday afternoon.

Teachers College President Thomas Bailey released a statement condemning "any expression of hatred." He said they were working with police to discover the perpetrator.

The New York Police Department said it was investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The Holocaust scholar and psychology professor was the target of a similar incident in 2007. At the time she was protesting Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's speech at Columbia in September.

