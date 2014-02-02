Column: Hot ad numbers boost Google

This is the fact that Google really wants you to pay attention to in its quarterly earnings report, released after the close Thursday: The number of paid advertising clicks it served during the quarter was up a huge 31% year over year.



There are a couple of other numbers in there that it would rather you didn't get fussed about, but it's fair to say that there are mitigating factors for both of them:



1. The average price per click declined 11%.



That's a downside, if you can call it that, of the accelerating move to mobile Internet access, and Google's aggressive move into the mobile arena. Advertisers have so far been unwilling to pay as much for mobile ads as for the more time-tested online display ads.



But Google dominates the mobile Internet advertising business even more than it does online display advertising.

