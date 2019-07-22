More than 30,000 Con Edison customers in Brooklyn were without power late Sunday as the utility cut electricity to make heat-related repairs, officials said.

Thousands of customers in Queens were also without power, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio and an outage map on Con Ed’s website.

De Blasio sent numerous tweets Sunday night to provide updates and assure affected customers that Con Ed crews were out making repairs.

“It’s still above 90 and I know there are a lot of hot and frustrated people out there, not just in Brooklyn but in parts of Queens and the Bronx,” de Blasio said in one tweet. “Con Ed is working to restore power and City agencies are working to help speed up restoration in every way we can.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said 200 state troopers, 100 generators and 50 light towers were sent to Brooklyn to assist and criticized Con Ed for the latest outages, which came a week after a blackout affected nearly 250,000 in the heart of Manhattan.

“We have been through this situation with Con Ed time and again, and they should have been better prepared — period,” Cuomo said in a statement. “This was not a natural disaster; there is no excuse for what has happened in Brooklyn. … I have also directed the [New York Public Service Commission] to widen its investigation into last week’s blackout in Manhattan to include tonight’s outages in Brooklyn.”

Con Ed tweeted just before 10 p.m. Sunday that 33,000 customers had lost power in southeast Brooklyn neighborhoods “due to continued heat and high usage.”

Power was expected to be restored to the affected areas by late Sunday or Monday, according to Con Ed’s website.

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Just before midnight Sunday, the website’s outage map showed areas without power across Brooklyn, Queens and stretching to the Nassau County border.

De Blasio, in a tweet, said another 8,000 Con Ed customers in Jamaica lost power Sunday night. Power would be restored in Brooklyn “500 at a time around midnight,” the mayor wrote in another late-night tweet.

Earlier, de Blasio tweeted that Con Ed equipment failed because of strain from the heat.

“Con Ed is taking 30K customers in Brooklyn, including Carnarsie, Mill Basin and Flatbush, temporarily off power so it can make repairs and prevent a bigger outage,” he tweeted.