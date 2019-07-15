A system designed to detect and isolate electrical faults failed at the West 65th Street power substation and caused Saturday's disruptive blackout in Manhattan, Con Edison said in a preliminary report Monday.

The relay protection system was supposed to direct circuit breakers to de-energize problem points, but why it didn't and why backup systems did not kick in are still under investigation, the utility said.

"The relay protection system is designed with redundancies to provide high levels of reliability," Con Edison said. "In this case, primary and backup relay systems did not isolate a faulted 13,000-volt distribution cable at West 64th Street and West End Avenue."

The outage affected nearly a quarter of a million people when several electrical networks went down at 6:47 p.m. Thousands of people were trapped in the subway system and Broadway shows closed their curtains, but many rose to the calamity, including citizens who directed traffic and actors who left the stage to entertain on the sidewalks.

Con Edison said power to half their customers was restored in less than three hours and within five hours for the rest.

Officials have berated the utility and called on regulators to investigate the utility and the outage.

"We remain in contact with the utility as answers unfold and they are aware of our request for the Feds to also investigate the outage," said Angelo Roefaro, spokesman for U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who has asked the U.S. Energey Department to look into the utility.

A heat wave predicted by the National Weather service for the end of the week could increase power demand in the region.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who called the breakdown "unacceptable," has directed the state Department of Public Service to investigate. His office did not immediately comment on Con Edison's preliminary findings Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio had cut short a presidential campaign trip in Iowa and returned to the city Sunday, telling reporters "we are going to hold Con Ed's feet to the fire." His office could be immediately reached Monday night.

Con Edison said it has been inspecting and testing transmission equipment and analyzing the "large volumes of data" and ruled out transmission equipment as part of the problem.

"Our analysis of data and testing of the relay protection equipment is continuing and will provide more insight into why the system, and its multiple redundancies did not operate as designed," the utility said in its findings Monday.