A mother and her 10-year-old daughter, both from Copiague, were killed Saturday night in Queens after a speeding, drunken driver collided with their car, according to the NYPD.

The NYPD identified the two as Diana Granobles, 31, and her daughter, Isabella.

Injured in the crash were the alleged drunken driver’s passengers — a 12-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and a 38-year-old woman — and that driver himself, Tyrone Absolam of Jamaica, Queens, the NYPD said in a news release Sunday. All four were hospitalized.

Absolam was also taken into custody and charged with manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault and driving while intoxicated, according to the release.

The crash was just before 8:45 p.m. at Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards near Kennedy Airport: Absolam sped while drunk westbound in a 2018 Nissan Altima on Rockaway Boulevard and collided with a 2020 Chevrolet Cruze being driven by Granobles, according to the release.

Granobles was driving in the opposite direction, making a left turn onto northbound Guy R. Brewer Boulevard.

Responding to a 911 call reporting the crash, police officers found Granobles and her daughter unconscious inside the Chevrolet, "both with severe trauma to the body," the release said. In the Nissan were the injured passengers — the youths in the back seat, the woman and Absolam in the front.

Medics responding to the scene declared Granobles and her daughter dead.The four in the Nissan were hospitalized — Absolam in serious condition, the woman in critical condition, both at Jamaica Hospital; the youths in serious but stable condition at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in New Hyde Park.

Isabella Granobles was the second child from Long Island to die in a traffic crash in less than three days.

On Thursday, 9-year-old Jack Giusto was killed in a head-on crash in Manorville after an SUV being driven by his brother was struck by a 25-year-old driving a pickup truck. No charges have been filed in connection with that collision, and the cause has not been disclosed.