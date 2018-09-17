Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

NYPD: Cops shoot, kill Queens woman, 54, who confronted them with knife

By Anthony M. DeStefano anthony.destefano@newsday.com
Police responding to a call of a burglary shot and killed a 54-year-old Queens woman Monday afternoon after she approached them with a knife, an NYPD spokesman said.

The woman, who wasn’t immediately identified, may have been the person who made the initial 911 from a dwelling on 69th Street, said the spokesman, who added that a knife was recovered at the scene.

Police were in the process of clearing the home when the woman confronted them, officials said. 

None of the officers was wearing body cameras, said the spokesman. An investigation into the shooting was underway Monday night, police said.

Anthony M. DeStefano has been a reporter for Newsday since 1986 and covers law enforcement, criminal justice and legal affairs from its New York City offices.

