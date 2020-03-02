The Manhattan woman who is the first person in New York to test positive for COVID-19, is a 39-year-old health care worker, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday.

Her husband, also a health care worker, has been tested and is likely to have the coronavirus, Cuomo said during a morning news conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio in Manhattan. The woman had returned from travel to Iran on Tuesday.

Cuomo promised to ramp up testing for possible cases of the virus, aiming to process samples for at least 1,000 people a day, and to institute new cleaning procedures for schools and public transportation around the state.

“The more testing, the better,” he said. “Test as many as you can and then isolate those people so you reduce the spread.”

Cuomo and de Blasio tried to calm anxiety about the spread of the potentially fatal virus in New York, saying the affected woman took precautions to avoid contact with the general public.

“She did textbook everything right,” Cuomo said. She and her husband "have been in a controlled environment. We don’t believe she was contagious when she was exposed to other people.”

“Perspective here is important,” Cuomo said. “Once you know the facts, once you know the reality, it is reassuring and we should relax.”

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The virus, known as COVID-19, causes respiratory illness and has sickened more than 87,000 people around the globe and killed more than 2,800 people, according to the World Health Organization.

There have been two deaths in the United States — two patients from Washington state who tested positive for the virus.

Testing on a patient in Suffolk County suspected of having COVID-19 came back negative Sunday, state and county health officials said.

A New York State lab released the Suffolk results Sunday morning, after getting clearance Saturday to do the testing from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The unidentified Suffolk patient was in isolation at an unnamed hospital following symptoms consistent with lower respiratory infection. Blood and respiratory samples were tested at the New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center in Albany, officials said.

As of Sunday night there were 62 travelers under voluntary 14-day isolation in Nassau County and 21 people being monitored under home isolation in Suffolk County.

With the AP