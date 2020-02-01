New York City’s first suspected case of the coronavirus is at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, according to the city health department.

The person, who is younger than 40, had recently traveled from China — the epicenter of the virus — and has symptoms including fever and cough, or shortness of breath without another cause such as the flu or another cold virus, the health department said.

Mayor Bill de Blasio’s chief spokeswoman, Freddi Goldstein, confirmed the suspicious case.

The testing won’t be completed for another 36 hours at the earliest, the health department said.

There are about 12,000 cases of the virus around the world, with 259 deaths.

De Blasio said last month that coronavirus would inevitably come to the city.

“An individual with a travel history to China felt unwell and sought help from a medical provider who promptly contacted the Health Department. This is exactly what we prepared for and we thank everyone for taking all the right steps,” the city health commissioner, Dr. Oxiris Barbot, said in a written statement.

Michael Lanza, a health department spokesman, declined to provide other details about the patient.

Check back for updates to this developing story.