An off-duty correction officer was shot in the head and killed Friday during an argument with a motorcyclist in Richmond Hill, Queens, the NYPD said.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was found unconscious in a red 2013 Honda Accord at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street, a department spokesman said. Officers responding to a 911 call at 1:46 a.m. found the victim sitting inside his car.

The victim, shot once in the head, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said. His name was being withheld until his family was notified.

The motorcyclist was wearing dark clothes and came to a stop with the victim at the intersection, the spokesman said.

No arrests have made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.