Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
69° Good Morning
NewsNew York

Off-duty correction officer fatally shot in Queens, NYPD says

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

An off-duty correction officer was shot in the head and killed Friday during an argument with a motorcyclist in Richmond Hill, Queens, the NYPD said.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was found unconscious in a red 2013 Honda Accord at 103rd Avenue and 120th Street, a department spokesman said. Officers responding to a 911 call at 1:46 a.m. found the victim sitting inside his car.

The victim, shot once in the head, was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the spokesman said. His name was being withheld until his family was notified.

The motorcyclist was wearing dark clothes and came to a stop with the victim at the intersection, the spokesman said.

No arrests have made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

More news

NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on Feb. 16. Jones Beach adventure park, med school vie for aid
Friday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in Forecast: Dangerous rip currents from Florence
Boats line the marina in East Rockaway. LI community sees waterfront 'boom'
The building site on Hawthorne Road in Southampton, Town will buy, secure ancient burial site
Jan Guarino, 63, a self-proclaimed "logo goddess," has LI 'logo goddess' for Howard Stern changes path
Bill and Rose Greenman of Bellmore, who have He fell for her phone voice, stole her heart