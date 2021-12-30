New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams plans to keep Bill de Blasio's mandate that employers require workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, the city's health commissioner said Thursday.

De Blasio began the mandate for public employees beginning late in the summer, expanded it to the rest of the municipal workforce over the following months and imposed it on private employers starting Dec. 27; Adams says he supports his soon-to-be-predecessor's approach.

"Yes, we will fine those businesses that are recklessly not complying and just refuse to do so, and we're going to use a light-handed approach," Adams said.

Adams is also considering whether to require booster shots in order to be "fully vaccinated" and comply with city rules that require the vaccination to be employed, go to the gym, patronize eateries, bars and other indoor venues, said the commissioner. Dr. Dave Chokshi, speaking at a news conference with Adams at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

In an apparent break with de Blasio, Adams is considering whether to require schoolchildren to be vaccinated against COVID-19, said Chokshi, who is staying on in the Adams administration for three months. That decision would be made by spring and implemented by the fall.

But Adams said he didn't see a need for such a mandate currently, as transmission in the schools was far lower than elsewhere. Still, such a mandate would need to be set by the state, and Adams said his team had been in contact with the governor.

Adams foresees a time when mandates, such as masking for schoolchildren, would be lessened — or be increased, depending n new variants, he said.

Also, the incoming mayor plans to debut a color-coded system "that throws the level of virus threat," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan, Chokshi's successor who starts in March.

