Former radio sports-talk celebrity Craig Carton is seeking leniency in his upcoming sentencing for a ticket-reselling Ponzi scheme by citing a gambling addiction and “repeated instances of childhood rape and other childhood trauma,” according to a memo filed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

“Where as here mental disease and the predicates that lead to it — in this case repeated instances of childhood rape and other childhood traumas — plays a material role in a defendant’s commission of a criminal act, there should be a sentencing adjustment,” Carton’s defense lawyers wrote.

Lawyers Robert Gottlieb and Derrelle Janey said what they called a “control disorder” produced by childhood sexual assaults led to Carton’s gambling addiction and “Janus-faced” personality — an “important contributor to society” who also “lied in order to get access to money.”

Carton, the one-time WFAN sidekick of ex-football star Boomer Esiason, was convicted last year of scamming investors in a ticket resale business, and using the money to pay for personal expenses including gambling debts.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 5 by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon.