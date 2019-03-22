TODAY'S PAPER
Craig Carton, seeking leniency, cites gambling addiction, childhood abuse

The former sports-talk celebrity was convicted last year of scamming investors in a ticket resale business, and using the money to pay for personal expenses including gambling debts.

Craig Carton, here leaving court in November, is scheduled to be sentenced April 5. Photo Credit: Louis Lanzano

By John Riley john.riley@newsday.com
Former radio sports-talk celebrity Craig Carton is seeking leniency in his upcoming sentencing for a ticket-reselling Ponzi scheme by citing a gambling addiction and “repeated instances of childhood rape and other childhood trauma,” according to a memo filed Friday in Manhattan federal court.

“Where as here mental disease and the predicates that lead to it — in this case repeated instances of childhood rape and other childhood traumas — plays a material role in a defendant’s commission of a criminal act, there should be a sentencing adjustment,” Carton’s defense lawyers wrote.

Lawyers Robert Gottlieb and Derrelle Janey said what they called a “control disorder” produced by childhood sexual assaults led to Carton’s gambling addiction and “Janus-faced” personality — an “important contributor to society” who also “lied in order to get access to money.”

Carton, the one-time WFAN sidekick of ex-football star Boomer Esiason, was convicted last year of scamming investors in a ticket resale business, and using the money to pay for personal expenses including gambling debts.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 5 by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon.

John Riley covers courts in New York City for Newsday.

