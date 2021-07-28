An East Meadow man was killed in an early-morning crash Wednesday on the westbound lane of the Long Island Expressway, the NYPD said in a news release.

Police said officers responded to a 911 call of a single-vehicle crash near Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, Queens, at around 4 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered Bhagwant Srichawalainside the vehicle. He was unresponsive, police said.

NYPD Highway District's Collision Investigation Squad determined the driver was operating a 2008 Subaru Legacy. He lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree on the right shoulder, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.