Queens man indicted in crash that killed LI mom, 10-year-old daughter

Isabella, left, and Diana Granobles, right, were killed

Isabella, left, and Diana Granobles, right, were killed by an alleged drunken driver on July 24 in Queens. The two were headed to pick up Lorenzano, center, Diana's husband and Isabella's father, from his job two blocks from the crash scene. Shown are the couple's two other children, Santiago, 4, and Lauren, 6. Credit: Betty Granobles

By Nicole Fuller nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
The alleged drunken driver charged in the July crash in Queens that killed a Copiague woman and her 10-year-old daughter was driving 94 mph just seconds before the collision, authorities said Friday, as the driver was arraigned on a 16-count indictment.

Tyrone Absolam, 42, of Jamaica, Queens, also registered a .15 blood alcohol content — above the state legal limit of .08 — on the night of the crash that killed Diana Granobles, 31, and her daughter Isabella, the Queens County District Attorney's office said in a news release Friday.

Absolam was arraigned Friday in Queens Criminal Court on the indictment, including charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Absolam’s attorney, Arnold Keith Jr., declined to comment when reached by telephone Friday. Absolam was ordered held without bail, the district attorney's office said.

"As alleged, a family now mourns the loss of a mother and her 10-year-old daughter because of the defendant’s selfish decision to ignore the rules of the road," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. "Drunk driving is never acceptable. The defendant now faces very serious charges for his alleged actions."

Absolam was driving a gray 2018 Nissan Altima west on Rockaway Boulevard about 8:45 p.m. July 24 when he struck Granobles' 2020 Chevrolet Cruze as she tried to make a left turn at the intersection of Rockaway and Guy R. Brewer boulevards, authorities said.

The posted speed limit on those roadways is 35 mph, said authorities, who added that Absolam was traveling at 94 mph "two seconds before crashing into the victim’s car."

The NYPD has said Absolam had bloodshot eyes and failed two field sobriety tests. When he was arrested, according to an NYPD news release, he said in substance: "I drank from my girlfriend’s cup of vodka and iced tea at around 5:00 p.m. while we were at the beach." He also said he was driving at a speed of 50 mph.

Diana and Isabella Granobles were transported to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said. Family members, in interviews after the crash, described Diana as a dedicated stay-at-home mother and Isabella as a happy child who loved dolls.

Three passengers in Absolam's car — a 12-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and a 38-year-old woman — also were transported to a hospital with injuries, authorities said. Absolam too was hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

The indictment also charged Absolam with second-degree manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, second- and third-degree assault, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless driving.

Absalom faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted. He's due back in court Sept. 7.

