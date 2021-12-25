Williston Park man dies in Queens crash

A man from Williston Park died after hitting a barrier wall in Queens on Friday, authorities said.

Jae Soo Kim, 65, was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla north on the Clearview Expressway and exited at Willets Point Boulevard, the NYPD said in a news release. There, he sideswiped a 2012 Kia Sorrento that was stopped at about 10:34 p.m., the NYPD said.

Soo Kim's car continued moving before crashing into a wall head-on, police said. He was taken to Booth Memorial Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Kia, a 43-year-old man, and his passenger, a 35-year-old woman, were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for minor injuries, police said.