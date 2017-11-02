NYPD officials and Mayor Bill de Blasio are expected to announce a piece of good news Friday as city residents recover from the deadly Halloween terror attacks — homicides and other serious crimes continue to fall at a record rate.

Eight people died and 11 were injured Tuesday when a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist in a rented truck mowed them down on a lower West Side bike path.

The city has rode such a downward crime trend all year that the loss of life from the attack, when included in the latest crime data, may still not prevent New York from hitting a new low in homicides in the modern era of police record keeping.

“It all depends,” said one NYPD official, alluding to the unpredictability of crime and terrorism.

Police officials around the country have been predicting that the city could record under 300 killings for the year, the lowest number since the Compstat era of record keeping began in 1994.

Last year there were 335 homicides in the city. The lowest number of homicides recorded in the modern data-keeping era was 333 in 2014.

Shootings are down to 677 with about eight weeks left in the year, or 22 percent from 870 in the same period in 2016. Police officials think that the city is on track to break last year’s record low in shootings of 998.

The eight terror fatalities are included in the NYPD’s 2017 homicide statistics which as of Nov. 1, totaled 237 killings, compared with 290 at the same time in 2016, a decline of 18.2 percent, said a police spokesman. The only time in recent history that mass casualty statistics weren’t included in the regular homicide count was after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks when the 2,753 deaths were kept separate from the city’s official homicide total of 649.

After the March 1990 Happy Land Social Club arson fire in the Bronx took 87 lives, police included those deaths in the regular count of homicides that year — a record high of 2,245. In the early 20th Century, killings in the notorious Chinatown Tong Wars garnered a separate asterisk in record books.

Richard Aborn president of the Citizens Crime Commission of New York City, said the continuing decline in homicides and shootings stems not only from smarter policing but a more stable crime picture overall.

“I think what is happening is that the NYPD is getting better and better at precision policing,” Aborn said. “. . . instead of flooding high crime areas with many cops, they are focusing on repeat offenders.”

Aborn said much of the crime in the city is likely committed by a small number of offenders, something NYPD officials have stressed in recent months.