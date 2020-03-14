TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Cuomo changes election rules in effort to slow spread of COVID-19 outbreak

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo. Credit: Darren McGee- Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo/Darren McGee

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Print

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed an executive order Saturday temporarily modifying election procedures to help reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Under the new order, the candidate petitioning process will be suspended effective 5 p.m. Tuesday for the June primaries for congressional, state senate, state assembly and judicial races. 

In addition, the signature requirements for ballot access will also be modified under the new order. Candidates now only need to collect 30 percent of the statutory threshold. This means that congressional candidates need only 375 signatures rather than 1,250. Meanwhile, State Senate candidates need 300 signatures rather than 1,000, and State Assembly candidates require 150 signatures instead of the normally-required 500.

Deadlines and procedures will also be changed in order to accommodate New Yorkers who wish to vote absentee for the Queens borough president special election on March 24. The current deadline to register to vote absentee will now be extended to March 23, the day before the special election. Absentee votes must be postmarked or delivered in person up until the day of the election on March 24.

"Public health experts have been clear that one of the most common ways to communicate COVID-19 is through direct person to person contact, and we are doing everything in our immediate power to reduce unnecessary interactions. This executive order modifies the election process in a way that both protects public health and ensures the democratic process remains healthy and strong regardless of the ongoing pandemic," Cuomo said. 

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search