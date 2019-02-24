Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday directed state police to assist the NYPD's investigation into Nazi graffiti at a school in Queens.

"In New York, we have zero tolerance for such vile acts of anti-Semitism,” Cuomo said in a news release.

Police on Friday found swastikas and the words “Hail Hitler” written in chalk at the yard of P.S. 139 in Rego Park, Queens, an NYPD spokesman said Sunday. A school custodian first saw the graffiti and called police shortly before 2 p.m.

Cuomo ordered the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to help with the investigation and hold those responsible accountable.

"New Yorkers stand with the Jewish community against anti-Semitism in all its forms,” Cuomo said.