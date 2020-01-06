New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Monday unveiled plans to add eight tracks at Penn Station by acquiring the block just south of the Manhattan transit hub.

The announcement highlighted Cuomo’s 2020 Infrastructure and Transportation agenda, which he detailed at a Manhattan meeting of the Association for A Better New York, a business group.

Cuomo said various plans underway to expand Penn over the years, including the ongoing construction of a train hall at the Farley Post Office building across the street, have been limited by the inability to add tracks at Penn.

Under Cuomo’s plan, the state, led by the Empire State Development Corp., would acquire the block just south of Penn and use it to add eight more subterranean tracks — an increase of 40 percent over the existing 21 tracks. Some of the tracks would be used exclusively by the Long Island Rail Road.

Cuomo did not say what the purchase would cost, but said the state would negotiate with the real estate owners, including Amtrak, which also owns Penn.

The added capacity also would allow the state to go back and take on a “fundamental reconstruction” of the existing Penn, including by, potentially, knocking down the Hulu Theater above the station to allow natural light to shine on Penn.

“The entire old Penn has to be redone,” Cuomo said. “You can’t do that until you have the additional tracks and additional capacity.”

The tracks at Penn also are used by Amtrak and New Jersey Transit. Amtrak favors the governor's proposal.

“This forward-thinking plan should serve as a model to the nation as we strive to build 21st century transportation and infrastructure systems. Amtrak looks forward to partnering with Governor Cuomo and New York State, along with the MTA, NJ Transit and the other stakeholders on this project,” Anthony Coscia, chairman of the Amtrak Board of Directors, said in a statement.