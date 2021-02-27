2nd former aide accuses Cuomo of sexual harassment

ALBANY — A second former aide came forward Saturday accusing Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of making unwanted sexual advances when she was a subordinate, claiming that he repeatedly asked her intimate questions while the two worked together on the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The New York Times.

Cuomo said he "never made advances" toward her and called for an independent investigation. Some state legislators called for the immediate appointment of a special prosecutor.

In an interview published Saturday evening, Charlotte Bennett, a Cuomo administration aide until November, told the Times the governor harassed her late last spring. The 25-year-old told the newspaper the governor asked her numerous questions about her personal life — including whether she thought age made a difference in romantic relationships and saying that he was open to relationships with women in their 20s.

"He asked me if I believed if age made a difference in relationships and he also asked me in the same conversation if I had ever been with an older man," Bennett told the newspaper, adding the governor asked her if she had sex in any of her recent relationships.

Bennett said she "absolutely" viewed those as clear overtures to a sexual relationship.

The accusation came just days after Lindsey Boylan, a former state deputy secretary for economic development, published an online essay accusing Cuomo of kissing her without her consent and making inappropriate comments. Cuomo denied the allegations.

In a statement issued after the Times published Bennett’s allegations, Cuomo called her a "hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID" and that "she has every right to speak out."

He said he intended to be a mentor to Bennett and denied making inappropriate advances.

"I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate," Cuomo's statement said. "The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported."

Cuomo, however, said he had authorized an outside review of Bennett's allegations to be conducted by a retired federal judge.

"I ask all New Yorkers to await the findings of the review so that they know the facts before making any judgments," the third-term Democrat said. "I will have no further comment until the review has concluded."

The sexual harassment claims also come at a time when Cuomo is facing major turmoil on multiple fronts. Earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department launched an investigation of his handling of nursing homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and state legislators openly contemplated passing a law taking back the extraordinary powers they granted him last spring to deal with the pandemic. A nasty public verbal fight with a state assemblyman pushed his relationship with legislators to a low point, some lawmakers said.

Lawmakers on Saturday called the new set of allegations disturbing. Some reiterated calls for an independent investigation — by someone not tied to or named by the governor — including the two Democratic legislative leaders, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx).

"The continued allegations are deeply disturbing and concerning," Stewart-Cousins said. "The behavior described has no place in the workplace. A truly independent investigation must begin immediately."

Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay (R-Pulaski) said the probe must be "conducted by an entity completely outside the governor's reach."

One Republican, Assemb. Michael Lawler (R-Pearl River) said the governor should resign and Attorney General Letitia James should appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the claims.

One fellow Democrat called for Cuomo’s resignation.

"@NYGovCuomo, you are a monster and it is time for you to go. Now," Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Pelham) wrote on Twitter just after the Times report was published. Biaggi has sparred publicly with the administration since the Boylan allegations came out

Sen. Liz Krueger (D-Manhattan) said the administration’s choice of Barbara Jones, a retired federal judge, to conduct the new investigation was inappropriate.

"To be clear: A former judge who works with Steve Cohen, one of the governor’s closest friends, is not an acceptable option," Krueger wrote on Twitter, referring to Cohen, Cuomo’s chief adviser during his first term and a longtime confidant.

Bennett — an executive assistant and health policy adviser who left state government in November — claims that the governor asked her about her sex life, whether she’d had sex with older men, and whether she was monogamous.

According to The Times, Bennett said Cuomo at first seemed like a mentor, but as the pandemic progressed, he appeared to be trying to groom her for a sexual relationship. For instance, on June 5, when the two were alone in his office in the State Capitol, she said the governor asked her repeated personal questions, including her opinion of age differences in romantic relationships, and said he was willing to have such relationships with women in their 20s.

Bennett told the newspaper the governor never tried to touch her, but the message of the entire episode was unmistakable to her.

"I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," Bennett said. "And was wondering how I was going to get out of it and assumed it was the end of my job."

The Times reported that it had seen, and confirmed, contemporaneous, corroborative text messages that Bennett exchanged with her mom and friends about Cuomo. Bennett’s mother said she’d visited home just a few days after the incident and was clearly upset.

Bennett said she reported the incident to Cuomo’s chief of staff, gave a statement to a special counsel to the governor and was transferred to another job. She said she didn’t insist on an investigation because she liked her new job and wanted to move on.

But after Boylan’s essay was published online, Bennett, on Twitter, shared Boylan’s account and said it should be read for a picture of "what it’s like to work for the Cuomo" administration.

Along with the governor’s statement, the administration also issued a statement by Beth Garvey, special counsel and senior adviser to the governor, regarding the steps taken after Bennett discussed the issue with staff.

"Ms. Bennett's concerns were treated with sensitivity and respect and in accordance with applicable law and policy," Garvey said. "The matter was promptly escalated to special counsel. Ms. Bennett received the transfer she requested to a position in which she had expressed a long-standing interest and was thoroughly debriefed on the facts which did not include a claim of physical contact or inappropriate sexual conduct. She was consulted regarding the resolution and expressed satisfaction and appreciation for the way in which it was handled."

