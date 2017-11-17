TODAY'S PAPER
Gov. Andrew Cuomo: Bridge-naming backlash is 'personally hurtful'

A petition with 75,000 signatures seeks to keep the familiar old name -- the Tappan Zee Bridge.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with Mayor Bill de

Governor Andrew Cuomo, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Police Commissioner James O'Neill, gives a brief about a terrorist attack, on Nov. 1, 2017, at One Police Plaza in lower Manhattan. Photo Credit: Yeong-Ung Yang

By The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a petition to take his late father's name off a suburban New York City bridge is "personally hurtful."

The state legislature voted in June to name the new $4 billion Hudson River bridge between Westchester and Rockland counties the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge.

A petition with 75,000 signatures on change.org seeks to keep the familiar old name — the Tappan Zee Bridge.

According to the Journal News , the Democratic governor also calls the petition "mean" and "vindictive."

He's blaming a conservative group.

Reclaim New York it's not behind the drive, though it has promoted the petition.

The group says residents are "sick of backroom deals."

The first span of the bridge opened in August and the second span will open next year.

