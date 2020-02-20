TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo again pushes ban of flavored nicotine vape products

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news conference

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo at a news conference last month. Credit: Charles Eckert

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Thursday that he wants to ban flavored nicotine vaping products in New York State, restrict vaping ads, and authorize the health department to regulate vaping carrier oils. 

Speaking in Manhattan, Cuomo said he also wants to restrict who can sell e-cigarettes to registered retailers and ban the products from being sold by phone, mail or online. 

An earlier attempt by Cuomo to ban flavored vaping products was put on hold last year by a state court. That ban was done within the executive branch. What Cuomo announced Thursday would be a law.

"We think it would be the best law in the United States, now we just have to get it passed, and I want my colleagues in the legislature to know, in the Assembly and the Senate, this is literally a matter of life and death," Cuomo said in a statement. "Literally every day more kids are getting addicted — this is a top priority."

