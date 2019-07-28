WASHINGTON — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday took aim at Democratic presidential front-runner Joe Biden, saying the former vice president is “part of the status quo” that “Americans don’t want anymore.”

De Blasio, appearing on ABC’s “This Week,” criticized Biden’s record as both prepare to square off with eight other Democratic presidential hopefuls on Wednesday as part of a second round of presidential debates sponsored by the Democratic National Committee.

Twenty candidates — 10 on Tuesday, 10 on Wednesday — will debate in Detroit with each looking for a breakout performance.

De Blasio is polling less than 1 percent in a roundup of national polls compiled by the website Real Clear Politics, compared to Biden who leads the pack of candidates with an average of 29.3 percent support in polls conducted between July 6 and 23.

Asked about Biden on “This Week,” de Blasio said: “He’s got too much of a track record of being part of the status quo that actually Americans don’t want anymore. They want to break out of that status quo.”

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

De Blasio said the upcoming debate should focus on why Democrats lost to Trump in 2016.

“Look, Democrats lost in 2016. Why? We should be asking ourselves this question. This is really what these debates should be about in Detroit. Why [did] we lose and what do we do differently?” de Blasio said. “I say it’s simple: We stopped talking to working people, we lost their allegiance, a lot of them stayed home, some of them migrated to Trump. Why? Because the Democratic Party seemed to be the party of the elites, not of working people.”

De Blasio, who last week said Trump would be unwelcome in New York City should he return to his hometown, expanded on his remarks when asked to elaborate by show host George Stephanopoulous.

“There are so many people who feel affronted and hurt and degraded by what the president of the United States has said and done. He has to understand this is a place if he comes back to it, he's going to hear the anger and the frustration of the people,” de Blasio said. “Think about that, think about going back to your home and no one wants you there. That's the reality he's going to face.”