New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday at Manhattan’s Trump Tower sought to promote his plan to curb climate change locally, but his message competed with the chanting and cursing of pro-President Donald Trump demonstrators at the venue that Trump made famous.

De Blasio, a Democrat mulling a presidential bid against the Republican Trump, noted that the Trump Tower lobby was a public place and those criticizing him had a right to free speech. He called the heckles “music to my ears,” arguing that he was doing something right if he had drawn their ire.

The mayor has not yet announced whether he will seek the White House.

“We will make a final decision this week,” de Blasio said of his family.

The protesters carried signs that read, “Trump 2020,” “Failed Mayor” and “Worst Mayor Ever,” riding up and down the escalator that the president placed in the national spotlight with his June 2015 Trump Tower news conference announcing his bid for the White House.

“Clearly, they’re uncomfortable about the truth,” de Blasio said of the demonstrators. He said he choose Trump Tower as a location for his news conference on his plan to locally take steps to curb climate change because Trump’s buildings were “one of” the worst polluters in the city.

“Never back down in the face of a bully,” de Blasio said.

Trump in 2015 tweeted that de Blasio was “probably the worst Mayor in the history of #NYC.”

If de Blasio, who is in his second and final term as mayor, enters the field of Democratic primary candidates, he would bring the number of contenders to 22.