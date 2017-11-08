This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Bill de Blasio: School fixes to be his ‘greatest passion’

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he’ll make school fixes his ‘greatest passion’ in his next term.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, seen here on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, says he wants to make the public school system "look entirely different." Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

A day after winning re-election in a landslide, Mayor Bill de Blasio said his “greatest passion” in his second term will be to make the public school system “look entirely different.”

De Blasio renewed a promise that public school children would soon read at grade level by third grade, but did not otherwise detail how he planned to remake the 1.1 million-student public schools, the biggest local education system in the United States.

De Blasio, 56 a Democrat, won 66 percent of Tuesday’s vote. His Republican rival, Nicole Malliotakis, 36, got 27.7 percent, with the balance going to third-party candidates

The term-limited de Blasio said he planned to ask Albany for stricter rent-regulation laws, as well as permission to enact a “millionaires tax,” both of which require state approval.

De Blasio shrugged off questions about the extent of his mandate from reporters who pointed out that only 20 percent of registered voters turned out on Tuesday.

“An election is an election,” he said. “People decide if they want to participate.”

De Blasio, who has enacted local rules to limit the effect of the agenda of Republican President Donald on New York City, attributed his victory to the “Trump factor,” in part.

“I have no doubt the Trump factor was important too,” de Blasio said. “A lot of people have been turned back on to the political process because of their frustration with Donald Trump, and I say with humility, I’ve been a leading anti-Trump voice and clearly have defended New York City against the policies of the Trump administration . . . I think the people of this city appreciate that and want to see that continue.”

De Blasio’s anti-Trump policies include limiting federal immigration enforcement agents from entering public schools without a court order, and refusing to cooperate with efforts to deport people living in the country illegally.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

