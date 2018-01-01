New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was sworn in Monday for a second term, with the oath of office administered by his progressive political hero Bernie Sanders.

Promising that his mayoralty’s next four years would continue to resist the right-leaning policies of President Donald Trump — whose name he did not speak — de Blasio said “to do anything less would be an affront to our very identity as New Yorkers.”

De Blasio was sworn in 61 days after becoming the first Democratic mayor in the city to win re-election since Ed Koch in 1985. De Blasio won about 66 percent of the vote.

“In this heyday of hatred, this new dawn of divisiveness, we in our city refuse to be dragged down to a place we know is beneath us,” said de Blasio, the city’s 109th mayor. “We know the overt and gleeful prejudice that is suddenly in vogue spits in the face of all that has made our city great, and we will not be passive in the face of regression.”

Absent from the dais was the Democratic establishment that came four years ago to celebrate de Blasio’s ascension, including Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, who has feuded with the mayor, and Hillary and Bill Clinton, who swore de Blasio into office the last time.

His chief spokesman, Eric Phillips, said about 950 people were at the ceremony.

Sanders, before swearing in de Blasio using the Bible that once belonged to Mayor Fiorello La Guardia, inveighed against Trump policies, such as the suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era temporary amnesty for young immigrants living illegally in the United States.

Sanders hailed de Blasio’s immigration stances, which include stopping cooperating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers, removing them from the Rikers Island jails, and suggesting that he would continue to employ DACA beneficiaries, even if their permission to work in the country is revoked.

“In this city at least,” Sanders said, “they are safe.”

“The bottom line is that mayor de Blasio and his administration understand ... in this country, in the home of Ellis Island, our job is to bring people together with love and compassion and to end the divisions and the attacks that are taking place.”

The inauguration — including of the second terms of Public Advocate Tish James and Comptroller Scott Stringer — was in front of City Hall in frigid temperatures. City officials distributed hand warmers and city-blue blankets; others huddled around heat lamps placed throughout the plaza.

De Blasio, James and Stringer are prohibited from running again in four years under the city’s term-limits laws.

Peter Gleason, who is involved in local politics downtown and attended the ceremony, said he supports de Blasio’s progressive agenda “with what’s going on not only at the state and local level but the national level.”

“We have to get behind the mayor,” he said.

With Lisa L. Colangelo