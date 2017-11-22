With the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade expected to draw more than 3.5 million spectators to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio promised parade-goers the NYPD would maintain a heavy police presence on the ground and in the air.

“The NYPD has the strongest anti-terrorism capacity of any police force in the country and we’re using it tonight and tomorrow to make sure that everyone here is kept safe,” de Blasio said Wednesday night at a news conference ahead of the annual parade.

The iconic parade, in its 91st year, is set to kick off at 9 a.m. The parade will start at Central Park West and West 77th Street and wind its way down to West 34th Street and 7th Avenue, according to event organizers.

On Wednesday night, thousands of spectators made their way to Central Park West to watch the parade’s towering balloons be inflated.

De Blasio, Police Commissioner James O’Neill and Macy’s Chief Executive Jeffrey Gennette, speaking at Wednesday night’s festivities, urged New Yorkers and tourists alike to feel secure about heading to the annual parade, which comes nearly a month after a suspected terrorist killed 8 people in a Chelsea truck attack.

“You will see a lot of officers, that is something that should make people feel good, and confident and calm,” de Blasio said.

Earlier this week, de Blasio and O’Neill announced the city will deploy aviation units, heavy weapons teams, rooftop surveillance teams and K-9 units and use sand trucks to stop possible vehicle attacks as the parade makes its way through midtown Manhattan.

“We understand that we are dealing with a very challenging world and so the amount of resources and personnel we put in has increased each year to make us safe,” de Blasio said.