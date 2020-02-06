De Blasio to deliver State of the City address

TODAY'S PAPER
More NYPD ticketing of motorists for speeding, running red lights and failing to yield to pedestrians. A tax on landlords who keep storefronts vacant for long periods. Legalizing, and bringing up to code, currently illegal apartments and other housing in places like basements and backyards.

These are policy ideas to be unveiled by Mayor Bill de Blasio on Thursday in his State of the City address, titled “Save Our City.”

De Blasio, while standing beneath the 21,000-pound fiberglass whale at the American Museum of Natural History, is to deliver his State of the City address Thursday afternoon. It will be his seventh such address since becoming mayor in 2014.

Among more than two dozen policy ideas he’s planning to discuss during the speech, according to an early summary released in advance by his staff: helping hire 1,000 nonwhite male teachers for the city’s public schools, making all vehicles in the city’s fleet electric by 2040, and helping people rent without paying a security deposit but with a form of insurance instead.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

