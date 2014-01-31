De Blasio, stop-and-frisk foes in settlement deal

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a planned settlement Thursday with civil liberties lawyers who had sued the Bloomberg administration to challenge the NYPD’s stop-and-frisk practices as unconstitutional racial profiling.

Under the agreement, which requires federal court approval, the police department would take steps — as de Blasio promised in his campaign last year — to reform the practice. A court-appointed monitor would oversee compliance.

De Blasio would drop the city’s appeal of a federal judge’s ruling that sided with stop-and-frisk critics.

“We are taking significant corrective action to fix what is broken,” de Blasio said at a news conference in Brownsville.

Michael Bloomberg, fought the ruling until his last days in office, arguing the tactic as carried out under his police commissioner, Ray Kelly, was crucial for fighting crime.

De Blasio’s commissioner, Bill Bratton, disagreed.

“We will not break the law to enforce the law,” Bratton said. “That’s my solemn promise to every New Yorker.”

The administration is agreeing to adopt last summer’s findings of U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin, whose 198-page ruling ordered changes to how cops are trained, disciplined and supervised.

De Blasio and other officials said the agreement with groups who sued on behalf of targets of street stops, marked a “historic” effort to do away with a tactic that drew complaints from blacks and Latinos.

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association president Patrick J. Lynch said in a statement he had “serious concerns about how these remedies will impact our members and the ability to do their jobs. Our goal is to continue to be involved in the process in order to give voice to our members and to make every effort to ensure that their rights are protected.”