This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 68° Good Evening
Scattered Clouds 68° Good Evening
NewsNew York

Mayor de Blasio praises resilience of Stuyvesant High students

Two students injured in the attack have been released from the hospital and have returned to school, officials said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and city schools Chancellor Carmen Farina at Stuyvesant High School on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. Photo Credit: John Roca

By Nicole Fuller  nicole.fuller@newsday.com @NicoleFuller
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two days after a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist killed eight people and injured 11 others by driving a truck onto a bike path and hitting a school bus near Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, Mayor Bill de Blasio and city schools Chancellor Carmen Farina visited the school and lauded its teachers and students for their resilience.

Two students injured in the attack when the suspected terrorist’s truck struck their bus have been released from the hospital and have also returned to school, officials said.

“They thought it was important to be at school the next day, to mourn those who had been lost and to show that terror would not stop us, would not change us,” the mayor told reporters outside Stuyvesant Thursday morning after meeting with students, teachers, guidance counselors and administrators. “They saw it as their duty to be back at this school and sent a message — it was very moving.”

Right after the attack, suspect Sayfullo Saipov was shot and wounded by NYPD Officer Ryan Nash of Medford. Saipov was ordered held without bail Wednesday on terrorism charges.

Stuyvesant, one of the city’s most academically prestigious high schools, was on lockdown for hours after the attack, said de Blasio, who praised the school system and police for following established protocol and acting swiftly to shelter students in place.

Farina, who said she visited all four schools in the immediate area impacted by the attack, said the driver of the school bus has been released from the hospital; the bus aide had surgery, but “should be fine”; and a student had surgery and “appears to be fine.”

Another student, a 16-year-old boy, who had minor injuries, went to school the next day and told Farina “he had to go to school because he was working on 100 percent attendance.”

The school didn’t send a bus for him the next day, assuming he’d be out, but his mother got a car service from their home in Brooklyn to get him to school, Farina said.

“He said to me, ‘I told myself, I’m going to be fine, because a lot of people want to help me,’ ” Farina said.

Headshot

Nicole Fuller is Newsday's senior criminal justice reporter. She began working at Newsday in 2012 and previously covered local government.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Nassau police search the Massapequa Preserve on Thursday, Cops search park for evidence of gang activity
Hempstead Town Councilman Anthony D'Esposito, an Island Park D’Esposito lawn signs appear outside district
The Suffolk County Legislature seal in the lobby Newsday's picks for Suffolk legislature
The Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream. Judge: District owes $1.4M in mall tax dispute
A state-of-the-art facility, for which a groundbreaking was LI museum groundbreaking honors fallen SEAL
The Wainscott property has 315 feet of beach J. Crew boss lists Hamptons home for $21.5M