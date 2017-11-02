Two days after a suspected ISIS-inspired terrorist killed eight people and injured 11 others by driving a truck onto a bike path and hitting a school bus near Stuyvesant High School in Manhattan, Mayor Bill de Blasio and city schools Chancellor Carmen Farina visited the school and lauded its teachers and students for their resilience.

Two students injured in the attack when the suspected terrorist’s truck struck their bus have been released from the hospital and have also returned to school, officials said.

“They thought it was important to be at school the next day, to mourn those who had been lost and to show that terror would not stop us, would not change us,” the mayor told reporters outside Stuyvesant Thursday morning after meeting with students, teachers, guidance counselors and administrators. “They saw it as their duty to be back at this school and sent a message — it was very moving.”

Right after the attack, suspect Sayfullo Saipov was shot and wounded by NYPD Officer Ryan Nash of Medford. Saipov was ordered held without bail Wednesday on terrorism charges.

Stuyvesant, one of the city’s most academically prestigious high schools, was on lockdown for hours after the attack, said de Blasio, who praised the school system and police for following established protocol and acting swiftly to shelter students in place.

Farina, who said she visited all four schools in the immediate area impacted by the attack, said the driver of the school bus has been released from the hospital; the bus aide had surgery, but “should be fine”; and a student had surgery and “appears to be fine.”

Another student, a 16-year-old boy, who had minor injuries, went to school the next day and told Farina “he had to go to school because he was working on 100 percent attendance.”

Sign up to get the latest updates Get Newsday's Breaking News alerts in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The school didn’t send a bus for him the next day, assuming he’d be out, but his mother got a car service from their home in Brooklyn to get him to school, Farina said.

“He said to me, ‘I told myself, I’m going to be fine, because a lot of people want to help me,’ ” Farina said.