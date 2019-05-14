De Blasio and Trump's adult sons exchange barbs on Twitter
The tweet fight comes a day after the mayor held a news conference in Trump Tower to tout his climate change plan.
One day after Mayor Bill de Blasio sought to provoke President Donald Trump with a rally at Trump Tower, he escalated the fight in another venue where Trump feels at home: Twitter.
De Blasio traded barbs with Trump's adult sons, one of whom called the mayor’s event a political stunt and another who mocked his ambitions for higher office.
“I look forward to his presidential run being even less successful than his time as mayor … if that’s even possible,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Tuesday.
De Blasio for months has mulled challenging Trump for the White House. The Democrat said he would announce his decision this week.
On Monday, in the public atrium of Trump’s eponymous skyscraper he promoted his local take on a federal proposal to combat climate change. He said the Trump Organization would be fined if it didn’t cut its emissions, but was forced to acknowledge that the company wasn’t the city’s worst polluter when asked if he would hold events to individually call out other landlords.
The president “is running scared from NYC’s Green New Deal. The temper tantrum his organization threw at Trump Tower today is proof,” de Blasio tweeted after the rally, referencing the Trump supporters whose demonstration competed with his.
Eric Trump tweeted that the mayor targeted his family’s company “for his own political gain” in what was “an abuse of power, unethical and simply counterintuitive.”
“Spare me. You and your dad have spent decades evading taxes and stiffing your workers,” de Blasio responded. “NYC’s Green New Deal is one law the Trumps won’t get away with breaking.”
“Spare me? First you have never created a job in your life,” came Eric Trump’s next tweet Tuesday.
“Second, our great city has gone to … [expletive] under your leadership,” he added, saying "crime is up" and "homelessness is rampant," among other criticisms.
“I guess lying on Twitter runs in the family!” de Blasio shot back. He said the city’s jobs are at record highs while crime is at record lows.
