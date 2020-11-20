TODAY'S PAPER
Two men killed in drive-by shooting near Kennedy, NYPD says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
NYPD officers responding to a 911 accident call Friday morning near Kennedy Airport found two men shot and a woman and young child injured inside an overturned vehicle, an NYPD spokeswoman said.

The NYPD said the two male victims were transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Richmond Hill, Queens, where both were pronounced deceased.

The woman and child, neither of whom were shot, were taken another hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash, the NYPD said.

Police said the incident is being investigated as a drive-by shooting and said it was reported at 11:48 a.m. and said the scene is located on International Airport Center Boulevard near Brookville Boulevard. Police said subsequent to the two males inside the vehicle being shot the vehicle crashed, but is not believed to have struck any other vehicles. Additional details of the shooting have not been released.

Nassau County police subsequently issued an advisory to local motorists to avoid the area, saying roads are closed for the investigation.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

