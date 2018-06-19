Prospective jurors were excused from the retrial of former State Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos and son, Adam, on Tuesday for hearing problems, work commitments and for opposing Republicans.

U.S. District Court Judge Kimba N. Wood, prosecutors and attorneys for the Skeloses questioned 17 prospective jurors.

An elderly man with glasses was excused from jury service because he said he couldn’t hear in the courtroom. “In this room I have had difficulty understanding speech. I really think I shouldn’t be on the jury for that reason. I cannot hear everything,” he said.

A young woman who said she suffers from panic attacks and anxiety was excused. “There is a lot of pressure to determine the course of someone’s life,” she said.

A school principal said he could be objective even though he always votes for Democrats. “I do usually vote for the Democrats as did my parents,” he said. “But I’m not biased. Everybody makes mistakes.” He is still in the jury pool.

Dean and Adam Skelos, both of Rockville Centre, are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean Skelos promised to look favorably on legislation desired by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 36, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.[/BRIBERY]

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed when the U.S. Supreme Court more narrowly defined the kind of quid pro quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted.

Prosecutors allege that Dean and Adam Skelos took part in multiple quid pro quo schemes that brought Adam hundreds of thousands of dollars from businesses interested in legislation before the Senate.

The Skeloses allegedly squeezed payments to Adam out of real estate developer Glenwood Management in New Hyde Park, malpractice firm Physicians’ Reciprocal Insurers in Roslyn and AbTech, an Arizona environmental firm that won a $12 million storm-water treatment contract from Nassau County, according to prosecutors.

Federal prosecutors alleged Dean Skelos made persistent pleas for Glenwood and Physicians’ Reciprocal to help Adam. At Physicians’ Reciprocal, Adam was given a sales job that he rarely showed up for, prosecutors said. Adam also threatened his supervisor, but couldn’t be fired because executives didn’t want to anger the senator, according to the indictment.

In another alleged scheme, Dean Skelos pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite the county’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam, prosecutors said.

Blair Horner, executive director for good-government advocate New York Public Interest Research Group, said, “the central issue in this case and many others is alleged corruption — the abuse of public power for private gain.”

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.

Dean Skelos is the second ex-Albany power broker to be retried this year in Manhattan federal court.

In May, former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver (D-Manhattan) was convicted of all seven counts of improperly receiving nearly $4 million in referral fees in return for directing state actions that benefited a cancer doctor and two real estate developers. The quid pro quo schemes took place for about 10 years while Silver also was among the Capitol’s three most powerful individuals.

Silver has said he intends to appeal the jury verdict. He will be sentenced next month.

Jury selection continues Tuesday afternoon.