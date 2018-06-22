Dean Skelos, while he was running the State Senate, repeatedly asked a real estate company to help his son when company executives also were seeking Skelos’ support for legislation that was vital to the company, one executive testified Friday in the senator’s retrial on federal corruption charges.

Charles Dorego, the top lawyer at real estate developer Glenwood Management in New Hyde Park, recounted multiple instances where Dean Skelos requested that some title insurance work be sent to Adam Skelos, who was working for a title insurance company at the time.

“He said it would be very helpful if we could find some title work to get the business going,” Dorego said, referring to Adam Skelos’ starting his career.

Dorego, who is testifying for the federal government under an agreement that he will not be prosecuted, said he felt “uncomfortable” about Dean Skelos’ requests to aid Adam.

“These requests were repeated,” Dorego said in Manhattan federal court. “I felt it was improper. I really feel when you are introducing personal issues, personal requests into what is a political, a business conversation . . . when these kinds of thing happen, you make decisions for the wrong reasons,” he said under questioning by prosecutor Thomas McKay.

The Skeloses are accused of using Dean Skelos’ position as one of state government’s three most powerful individuals to secure jobs and payments for Adam. In return, Dean promised to support legislation needed by those helping his son, according to the indictment.

The retrial comes after the Skeloses’ 2015 convictions were reversed because of a later U.S. Supreme Court decision, which more narrowly defined the kind of quid-pro-quo bribery scheme a public official must engage in to be convicted of bribery. The high court, in a case involving an ex-Virginia governor, said a public official must do more than make a telephone call or arrange a meeting.

Dean Skelos, 70, and Adam Skelos, 35, both have denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, one of the 12 jurors was excused for what U.S. District Judge Kimba M. Wood said was “a personal reason.” One of the six alternate jurors joined the panel on Friday.

The Skeloses are accused of multiple quid pro quo schemes with three businesses that paid Adam Skelos hundreds of thousands of dollars. Each company needed Dean Skelos’ vote for key bills before the Senate.

In the case of Glenwood, which owns more than two dozen apartment buildings in Manhattan, Dean Skelos promised to back the renewal of real estate laws if Glenwood helped Adam Skelos, who was supposedly in dire financial straits, prosecutors said.

Glenwood allegedly arranged for one of its vendors to pay Adam $20,000.

Glenwood also helped secure work for Adam at AbTech Industries Inc., a company pursuing government contracts for storm-water treatment. AbTech, with headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, is partially owned by Glenwood executives, according to the indictment.

AbTech ultimately won a $12 million contract from Nassau County, a deal Adam Skelos worked on. Prosecutors said Dean Skelos subsequently pressured then-Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, a fellow Republican, to expedite Nassau’s payments to AbTech after it had hired Adam.

Besides Glenwood and AbTech, the Skeloses allegedly shook down Physicians Reciprocal Insurers, a medical malpractice insurance business in Roslyn, prosecutors said.

Physicians Reciprocal gave Adam Skelos a $78,000 job as a salesman but he rarely showed up for work, prosecutors said. PRI needed Dean Skelos’ continued support for a bill crucial to the company’s survival.

The senior Skelos was the state’s top Republican until his indictment in 2015. He had served in the Senate for 30 years and was the majority leader three times, with the longest period starting in January 2011.