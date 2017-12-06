TODAY'S PAPER
Officials: Flight from NYC made bathroom break pit stop in Montana

The FAA says a plane headed from Kennedy to Seattle was diverted after “the flight crew reported problems with the lavatories.”

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
A Delta Air Lines flight from New York City to Seattle was diverted to Montana because the plane’s toilets had problems and passengers needed to go, officials said Wednesday.

Delta Flight 453 from Kennedy Airport landed safely in Billings at about 5 p.m. Saturday, the Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday.

The Billings Gazette quoted an official with the Billings airport as saying that there was no gate available so the Boeing 757 taxied to a cargo area, where a stairway was rolled to the plane for relieved passengers.

“The flight crew reported problems with the lavatories. That’s why the flight was diverted,” the FAA said in a statement.

The airline did not immediately respond to an email and telephone request for comment.

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

