Hundreds of people are demonstrating the Senate Republicans’ tax overhaul Saturday morning outside a midtown restaurant where President Donald Trump is holding a fundraiser.

The demonstrators, organized by the New York State Democratic Party and unions representing teachers and healthcare workers, held signs decrying the Senate passage of the tax bill early this morning and changes to Obamacare. Some chanted “Corporate greed has got to go!” and “New York hates you, lock him up!”

Trump is holding a fundraiser for his re-election at the midtown restaurant Cipriani on 42nd Street, across from Grand Central Terminal.

Trump celebrated the Senate passage with a morning tweet: “Biggest Tax Bill and Tax Cuts in history just passed in the Senate. Now these great Republicans will be going for final passage. Thank you to House and Senate Republicans for your hard work and commitment!”

Scores of NYPD officers and sanitation trucks, used as a security buffer, lined 42nd Street outside the restaurant, where attendees lined up to get inside.

Across the street, outside Grand Central, protestors chanted and waved signs.

Lisa Goldberg of Manhattan, a private school teacher, said she joined the protest because she believes the tax bill was approved without enough public discussion of its provisions.

“These are exactly the people that will benefit from the tax cut,” said Goldberg, 43, pointing to fundraiser attendees waiting to get inside. “It’s satisfying to show our rage in general, but to these people in particular.”