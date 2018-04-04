TODAY'S PAPER
DOT worker struck and killed on Hutchinson River Parkway, cops say

By Alison Fox and Joan Gralla alison.fox@amny.com, joan.gralla@newsday.com @AlisonFox
A 57-year-old city Department of Transportation worker was struck and killed on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx by a male driver who had lost control of his vehicle Wednesday, police said.

The worker, a bridges technician identified by police as George Staab of Shirley, was hit near the southbound Exit 4N at about 10:45 a.m. by a 2012 Subaru.

“He apparently was standing on the shoulder, somewhere in the grassy area, working, when the male lost control and struck him,” an NYPD spokesman said.

“This is such a sudden and horrible tragedy,” Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters.

Staab was a “hardworking man” who had been with the DOT since 2014, according to de Blasio, who said he would talk later Wednesday with Staab’s family.

Staab was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead.

The car that hit him remained on the scene, police said.

“No criminality is suspected at this time; the investigation is ongoing,” the NYPD spokesman said.

